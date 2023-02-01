Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo stock opened at $171.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

