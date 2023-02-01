Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

NYSE CCEP opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

