Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

