Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $346,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $176.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.14 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.