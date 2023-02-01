Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,591 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

