Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after buying an additional 1,044,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

