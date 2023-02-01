Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,883 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

