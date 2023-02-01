Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 396.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $475.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

