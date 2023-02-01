Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

XOM stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

