Exxon Mobil Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
