Exxon Mobil Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

