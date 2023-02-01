Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Up 7.4%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 27,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 105,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Falco Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$39.38 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

