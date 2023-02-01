Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7,140.01

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7,140.01 and last traded at $7,140.01, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7,169.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $856.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,512.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,791.72.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $43.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous dividend of $28.00. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

