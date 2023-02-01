Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.3 %

FAST stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.