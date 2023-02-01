FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Cut by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

