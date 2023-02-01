Fei USD Trading Up 0.3% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Fei USD has a market cap of $418.02 million and approximately $557,532.79 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00215332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,004.73 or 1.00011180 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99498817 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $544,847.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

