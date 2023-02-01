Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 105,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,365,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $856.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 203,070 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after buying an additional 317,275 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,308,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

