Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.