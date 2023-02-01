Financial Contrast: Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) versus ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) and Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Cingulate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 4,453.02 -$9.40 million ($1.83) -2.84 Cingulate N/A N/A -$20.71 million ($1.48) -0.65

ProMIS Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cingulate. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cingulate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -314.88% -112.74% Cingulate N/A -109.55% -89.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Cingulate's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.8% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cingulate shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Cingulate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and Cingulate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cingulate 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summary

Cingulate beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

