Financial Survey: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines $44.96 billion 0.35 $737.00 million $2.17 22.26 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 3.31 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

United Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

United Airlines has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.24, meaning that its share price is 2,024% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines 1.64% 17.15% 1.21% Global Crossing Airlines Group -20.94% -849.22% -36.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines 3 6 10 0 2.37 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $52.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given United Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Airlines is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of United Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Airlines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc. as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B. Won Pat International Airport (Guam), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), and Washington Dulles International Airport (Washington Dulles). The company was founded on December 30, 1968, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

