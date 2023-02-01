First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

FBIZ opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $301.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

