First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.78

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and traded as low as $26.75. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

