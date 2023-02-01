First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.40. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

