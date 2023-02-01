First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period.

