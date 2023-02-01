First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 301,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 292,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.
