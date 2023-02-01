First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MYFW. Piper Sandler downgraded First Western Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Hovde Group downgraded First Western Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

MYFW stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.76. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at $446,670.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,670.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 33.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,865 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Western Financial by 502.1% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 287,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 239,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Western Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

