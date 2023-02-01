Flow Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71.91 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Flow has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $71.91 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00399664 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.45 or 0.28053498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00588240 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.