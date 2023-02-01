Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of FLS opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

