FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.82.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

