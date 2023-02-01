Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.49

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 41418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
