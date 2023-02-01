Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.49

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 41418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

