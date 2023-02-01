Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 3,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMCXF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

