Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 168,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,851,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

