Forterra (LON:FORT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.66). 244,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,245,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.50 ($2.61).

Forterra Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.65. The company has a market cap of £468.17 million and a PE ratio of 838.46.

Forterra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.