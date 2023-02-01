Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,063. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.85.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 507,582 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,176,000 after buying an additional 99,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

