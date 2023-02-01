Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $68.59. 83,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,418. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 133.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

