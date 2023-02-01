Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.40 EPS.

Fortive Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

