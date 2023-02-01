Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 28th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 1.2 %

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

