Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$195.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of C$37.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$191.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.22. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$396.93 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,338,049.75. In related news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,338,049.75. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Insiders have sold a total of 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,205 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

