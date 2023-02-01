Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

