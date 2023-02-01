FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%.
HBM opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
