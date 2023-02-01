FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parex Resources Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million for the quarter.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.29.

TSE PXT opened at C$22.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.63. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.81 and a 12-month high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares in the company, valued at C$7,380,779.10.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

About Parex Resources

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.