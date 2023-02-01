FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parex Resources Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million for the quarter.
Parex Resources Stock Performance
TSE PXT opened at C$22.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.63. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.81 and a 12-month high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares in the company, valued at C$7,380,779.10.
Parex Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
