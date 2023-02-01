FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issued By DA Davidson

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

PEBO opened at $29.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.