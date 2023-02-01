FY2023 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

