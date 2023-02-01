FY2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Reduced by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 8.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

