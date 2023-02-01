FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genius Group Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genius Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Genius Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Genius Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Genius Group Stock Performance

GNS stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

