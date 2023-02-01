FY2024 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVBF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

