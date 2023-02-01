G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,869.18 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,869.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00085734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025313 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000232 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

