Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

