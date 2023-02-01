Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.