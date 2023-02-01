GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.78. 1,486,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,992,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of -0.24.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 306.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after buying an additional 15,796,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 615,617 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

