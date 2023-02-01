Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.20.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $68.52.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

