Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GECFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gecina Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Gecina Société anonyme Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

